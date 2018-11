FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane departs after her preliminary hearing at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Kane was sentenced to 10-23 months in jail and eight years of probation Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Prosecutors say they plan to move quickly to ask a suburban Philadelphia county judge to revoke former Pennsylvania state Attorney General Kathleen Kane’s bail so she will begin serving a perjury sentence.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office in the Philadelphia suburbs says it expects to file a request Tuesday morning that would send the 52-year-old Kane to jail for 10 to 23 months.

Kane, a Democrat from Scranton, has been free for the more than two years since she was convicted and sentenced for leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing on two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanors, including obstruction and conspiracy.

Her lawyer didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

