SCRANTON, Pa. – A chiropractor has been charged with sexually abusing a woman at his practice outside Scranton.

John William Stevens was arraigned Monday on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. The alleged incident occurred in March at Stevens’ office in South Abington Township.

Prosecutors allege the 51-year-old Stevens forced the woman to perform oral sex during a massage session.

Stevens’ attorney tells The Times-Tribune that the alleged victim and Stevens knew each other socially and had exchanged potentially suggestive texts. He says the sexual activity was consensual.

Stevens was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled for a court hearing next week.

