PHILADELPHIA – Police in Philadelphia say three boys, including an 8 year old, have been injured in a shooting.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Sunday in West Philadelphia.

The 8-year-old boy was shot in the side of the face and was in stable condition at Children’s Hospital. Police say he was hit by a stray bullet.

Two teen boys, 15 and 16, suffered gunshot wounds. The 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot in the hip. The 16-year-old was shot in the foot and is in stable condition.

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

