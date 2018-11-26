Share This Story!
Deer rifle season underway around Pennsylvania
Thanksgiving is over but for many around Pennsylvania Monday marks the start of an unofficial holiday: the opening of deer rifle season.
The Associated Press
Published 11:02 a.m. ET Nov. 26, 2018 | Updated 11:04 a.m. ET Nov. 26, 2018
HARRISBURG – Thanksgiving is over but for many around Pennsylvania Monday marks the start of an unofficial holiday: the opening of deer rifle season.
The season goes until Dec. 8.
Hunters are only allowed to take deer with antlers until Friday. After that, both antlered and antlerless deer can be taken.
The game commission says unseasonably warm weather, high levels of precipitation and a later-than-normal leave drop have made it more difficult to track deer movements this fall.
More: EDITORIAL: Pa. drivers, beware: It’s deer season (and wintry)
The commission is encouraging hunters to scout for deer before setting up their spot.
Also this year, deer hunters are helping to feed those in need around the state.
The state’s Hunters Sharing the Harvest program lets hunters donate their deer to food banks, soup kitchens and hungry families.
