Robert Livengood of Dover talks about location with his son Owen, 12, before hunting at a State Game Land near New Salem on the first day of regular firearm season Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Last year 163,750 bucks were taken marking the second-largest buck harvest in Pennsylvania since antler restrictions were started in 2002. Bill Kalina photo

HARRISBURG – Thanksgiving is over but for many around Pennsylvania Monday marks the start of an unofficial holiday: the opening of deer rifle season.

The season goes until Dec. 8.

Hunters are only allowed to take deer with antlers until Friday. After that, both antlered and antlerless deer can be taken.

The game commission says unseasonably warm weather, high levels of precipitation and a later-than-normal leave drop have made it more difficult to track deer movements this fall.

The commission is encouraging hunters to scout for deer before setting up their spot.

Also this year, deer hunters are helping to feed those in need around the state.

The state’s Hunters Sharing the Harvest program lets hunters donate their deer to food banks, soup kitchens and hungry families.

