Casey dangles potential for a presidential run in 2020
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey had barely won a third term in office before the Pennsylvania Democrat began saying he’s open to the idea of running for president in 2020.
Marc Levy, Associated Press
Published 12:45 p.m. ET Nov. 26, 2018 | Updated 12:47 p.m. ET Nov. 26, 2018
HARRISBURG – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey had barely won a third term in office before the Pennsylvania Democrat began saying he’s open to the idea of running for president in 2020.
On Monday, Casey’s campaign released a memo making the case for Casey’s electoral effectiveness in a state that was crucial to President Donald Trump’s capturing the White House.
In the Nov. 6 election, the 58-year-old son of the late governor beat Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, an early supporter of Trump, who returned the favor by campaigning for Barletta.
Casey is a staunch critic of Trump, and his campaign notes that he accumulated the biggest margin of victory of the 10 Senate Democrats running for re-election in states carried by Trump in 2016.
Casey beat Barletta by nearly 13 percentage points.
