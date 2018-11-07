Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa, center, takes a selfie with supporters as they celebrate his win in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District at his election night party in Cranberry, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP)

Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation will be evenly split between Republicans and Democrats after the Democrats picked up three seats in Tuesday’s election.

Amid the heaviest turnout for a midterm election in nearly 25 years, Democrats flipped several open seats that had been under Republican control before the state Supreme Court redrew their boundaries in a bid to make them more competitive. The justices threw out the old map, ruling that Republicans had drawn it in an unconstitutionally partisan manner.

Pennsylvania voters are sending a state record four women to the House, all Democrats from eastern Pennsylvania.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, meanwhile, beat three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in the nation’s only race pitting two incumbent representatives against each other.

Republican incumbents won several tight races, including freshman Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who prevailed in a swing district in Philadelphia’s suburbs.

