Republicans in the state Legislature will return to Harrisburg next year with a smaller majority after at least a dozen seats in the southeast flipped over to the Democrats.

In partial results, Democrats won at least 12 Republican House seats, and the GOP took two House seats that had previously been held by Democrats.

In the Senate, Republicans lost at least three seats, all in the Philadelphia area. Sens. Tom McGarrigle and John Rafferty lost re-election battles, and the son of retiring Sen. Stewart Greenleaf was unable to hold his father’s seat.

Republicans began the day with a 121-82 majority in the House and a 34-16 edge in the Senate.

More: Saylor wins 14th term in 94th House District

More: Republican state Rep. Kate Klunk defends 169th District House seat in southern York County

More: Keefer wins second term in 92nd District House seat

More: Republican Phillips-Hill wins state Senate seat vacated by Wagner

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2018/11/07/democrats-pick-seats-pennsylvania-legislature/38429075/