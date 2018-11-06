FILE--This combination of October 2017 file photos shows Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, left, and Republican Scott Wagner. Ending the ability of school boards to raise billions of dollars in school property taxes is a prominent campaign plank for Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner, one that he consistently advocates as a salve for overburdened taxpayers and fixed-income elderly struggling to keep their homes. What he doesn't say is how politically thorny and unrealistic it is when it comes to winning passage in the state Legislature. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FILE) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

What’s at stake in Tuesday’s general election in Pennsylvania, and how to report problems:

AT THE POLLS

Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Pennsylvania’s more than 8 million registered voters, and will remain open until 8 p.m. Those in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Those who aren’t sure where they’re supposed to vote can check an online polling place locator maintained by the Department of State, which oversees voting in the state.

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online and over the phone at (877) 868-3772.

The attorney general’s office also looks into voting problems and allegations of election violations. People can also alert their county district attorney to any problems or concerns – they are listed online .

In Philadelphia, the district attorney’s office takes election complaints over the phone for its election fraud task force: (215) 686-9641.

STATEWIDE RACES

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking a second term, opposed by Republican nominee Scott Wagner. Paul Glover is the Green Party candidate, Ken Krawchuk is the Libertarian.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is running for a third term, facing Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. The Green Party candidate is Neal Taylor Gale, the Libertarian is Dale R. Kerns Jr.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The state will fill 18 congressional seats, including seven vacancies, an unusually high number. Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation is currently 12 Republicans and six Democrats. This race will be the first under new district lines established earlier this year by the state Supreme Court.

LEGISLATURE

All 203 House seats and 25 of 50 state Senate seats are up. Republicans currently hold commanding majorities in both chambers, 121-82 in the House and 34-16 in the Senate.

