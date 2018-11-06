Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

EASTON, Pa. – Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed outside an eastern Pennsylvania polling place.

Officials in Lehigh County said the accident happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday outside the Forks Township municipal building, which was being used as a polling place.

The county coroner’s office said the victim was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the minivan involved stopped at the scene and was released without charges after being questioned.

Dozens of voters continued to walk in and out of the polling place as police investigated outside.

More: PHOTOS: Midterm Election 2018

More: 2018 midterm elections: York County voters guide

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2018/11/06/pedestrian-struck-killed-outside-easton-polling-place/38412209/