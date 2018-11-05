LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Pennsylvania man and West Chester University student is accused of secretly filming women he knew in bathrooms in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 24-year-old Joshua Yannuzzi is charged with more than 100 offenses including wire-tap violations. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says a woman using a campus bathroom last month discovered a recording iPhone pointed at the toilet. Prosecutors say she turned the phone over to police.

They say officers found Yannuzzi outside the bathroom and surveillance video shows him checking the bathroom before the woman enters. They say he posted at least one recording online and targeted women in his local theater community. The district attorney’s office says more than 20 victims have been identified.

It’s unclear if Yannuzzi has a lawyer.

