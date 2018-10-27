LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Eleven people were shot dead at a conservative Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday after a 46-year-old man, armed with an assault rifle and three handguns, burst into morning services firing shots and calling out anti-Semitic statements, law enforcement officials said.

FBI officials said the suspect, Robert Bowers, was not known to law enforcement before Saturday and was believed to have acted alone, but that agencies remained on high alert as nighttime vigils took place to honor the victims.

Bob Jones, special agent in charge of the agency’s Pittsburgh office, said were it not for the fast action by city and county law enforcement, the death toll would have been “much worse.”

“The actions this person took today were hateful,” Jones said at a Saturday afternoon news briefing. “This is the most horrific crime scene I’ve seen in 22 years at the FBI.”

President Donald Trump, in Indianapolis for a farming convention, said Saturday afternoon that the nation would unite against the tragedy. Earlier in the day, he suggested that if the synagogue had armed guards, the killings might have been prevented.

“With one unified voice we condemn the historic evil of anti-Semitism and every other form of evil,” the president said. “And unfortunately evil comes in many forms and we come together as one American people.”

Federal authorities said they were treating the shooting, reported to emergency dispatchers at 9:54 a.m., as a hate crime.

“This was an unspeakable act of hate,” said Scott W. Brady, the U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania. “Please note that justice in this case will be swift, and it will be severe.”

Shooting Synagogue (3)
Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley / AP
Benjamin Netanyahu, Yisrael Katz, Tzachi Braverman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Minister of Transport of Israel Yisrael Katz left, and Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman stand for a moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh, U.S. synagogue shooting attack, during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Pool) Oded Balilty / AP
Shooting Synagogue
FBI agents conduct a search of a residence as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Baldwin, Pa., a suburb south of Pittsburgh. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago / AP
Shooting Synagogue (2)
A robot is led by authorities to a residence, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Baldwin, Pa., as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago / AP
Shooting Synagogue Suspect
This image shows a portion of an archived webpage from the social media website Gab, with a Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 posting by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers. HIAS, mentioned in the posting, is a Maryland-based nonprofit group that helps refugees around the world find safety and freedom. (AP Photo) AP
11 die in gunman's attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
A Department of Motor Vehicles ID picture of Robert Bowers, the suspect of the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue during a baby naming ceremony in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles/TNS) Pennsylvania DMV / TNS
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, talk with local officials in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, talk with local officials in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh police talk in the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh police talk in the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Armed police move through the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Armed police move through the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
President Donald Trump and Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow hug after Sendrow prays at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow hug after Sendrow prays at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Members of the audience cheer as President Donald Trump invites Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow and Pastor Thom O'Leary onstage to pray together following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue while speaking at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Members of the audience cheer as President Donald Trump invites Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow and Pastor Thom O'Leary onstage to pray together following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue while speaking at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
From left, Kate Rothstein looks on as Tammy Hepps hugs Simone Rothstein, 16, on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were shot at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Oct, 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill. Simone, of Squirrel Hill, is the daughter of Kate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
From left, Kate Rothstein looks on as Tammy Hepps hugs Simone Rothstein, 16, on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were shot at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Oct, 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill. Simone, of Squirrel Hill, is the daughter of Kate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue, rear center, in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, wounding three police officers and causing "multiple casualties" according to Police. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue, rear center, in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, wounding three police officers and causing "multiple casualties" according to Police. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
First responders stand outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First responders stand outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Pam Panchak, AP
    Six people were injured in the incident at the Tree of Life synagogue, including four police officers, of whom three were shot, said Wendell Hissrich, director of Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety. Among the victims was a 70-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the torso and was in critical condition, officials said.

    Law enforcement officials were joined at the news briefing by Gov. Tom Wolf, who pledged unity and called for action.

    “Any attack on one community of faith in Pennsylvania is an attack on every community of faith in Pennsylvania,” the governor said. “We must take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We simply cannot accept this violence as a normal part of American life.”

    The suspect in the shooting was brought into custody after he had been inside the synagogue for 20 minutes, the FBI’s Jones said. But the scene remained chaotic afterward in the western Pennsylvania city.

    “There are multiple casualties. Neighbors are advised to shelter in place and stay in their homes and lock their doors,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shortly before 11 a.m.

    Shortly before 11 a.m., the Pittsburgh Public Safety Twitter account warned of an active shooter in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The gunfire erupted at Tree of Life during a baby-naming ceremony, according to the Post-Gazette.

    The alleged shooter made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting, CNN reported.

    In an update around 1:30 p.m. sharing a hotline number for victim family members, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said there were “multiple fatalities,” with six wounded, including four police officers.

    Wolf announced that a shooter was in custody shortly before noon Saturday.

    “It sounded like a loud crash in the hallway,” Stephen Weiss of Squirrel Hill told the Post-Gazette, who was at the synagogue Saturday morning.

    The gunman, who was barricaded inside the synagogue, then surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Hissrich said.

    Tree of Life is more than 150 years old, according to its website, and calls itself a “conservative congregation” that is “also progressive and relevant to the way we live today.”

    “From our warm, inviting and intellectually stimulating atmosphere to our fun adult, children and family programs, it’s the perfect environment to grow a strong faith rooted in tradition,” it said. A Shabbat service is held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturdays.

    The rabbi, Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, is a Rutgers University graduate who previously worked at a synagogue in Ventnor, N.J., now called Shirat Hayam.

    Trump said he would travel to Pittsburgh in the wake of the mass shooting, but did not specify when he would visit.

    The president called the events “far more devastating than originally thought.” He was in Indianapolis as the keynote speaker for the Future Farmers of America convention, according to Fox News.

    Speaking to reporters, Trump speculated that an armed guard might have been able to stop the shooting.

    — Staff writer Amy S. Rosenberg contributed to this article.

