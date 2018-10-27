LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. – President Donald Trump mourned the dead and forcefully condemned anti-Semitism Saturday after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead. But faced with another national tragedy, he did not long turn his focus away from the midterm elections or himself.

Nine days from elections that will determine the control of Congress, Trump stuck to his plans to appear at an agricultural convention and a political rally. Throughout the day, he expressed sorrow, called for justice and bemoaned hate, getting regular updates on the shooting. But he also campaigned for candidates, took shots at favorite Democratic targets House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and made jokes about his hair.

At a massive rally in southern Illinois for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, Trump condemned the shooting as an “evil anti-Semitic attack.” But he said cancelling his appearance would make “sick, demented people important.” He pledged to change his tone for the evening and did cool some of his most fiery rhetoric.

The slaughter at Sabbath services followed a tense week dominated by a mail bomb plot with apparent political motivations and served as another toxic reminder of a divided nation. It also again underscored Trump’s reluctance to step into the role of national unifier at tense moments as well as his singular focus heading into elections that could dramatically change his presidency.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
Shooting Synagogue (3)
Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley / AP
Benjamin Netanyahu, Yisrael Katz, Tzachi Braverman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Minister of Transport of Israel Yisrael Katz left, and Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman stand for a moment of silence for the victims of the Pittsburgh, U.S. synagogue shooting attack, during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, Pool) Oded Balilty / AP
Shooting Synagogue
FBI agents conduct a search of a residence as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Baldwin, Pa., a suburb south of Pittsburgh. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago / AP
Shooting Synagogue (2)
A robot is led by authorities to a residence, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Baldwin, Pa., as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago / AP
Shooting Synagogue Suspect
This image shows a portion of an archived webpage from the social media website Gab, with a Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 posting by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers. HIAS, mentioned in the posting, is a Maryland-based nonprofit group that helps refugees around the world find safety and freedom. (AP Photo) AP
11 die in gunmanÃ¢â¬â¢s attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
A Department of Motor Vehicles ID picture of Robert Bowers, the suspect of the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue during a baby naming ceremony in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles/TNS) Pennsylvania DMV / TNS
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, talk with local officials in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, talk with local officials in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Pittsburgh police talk in the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh police talk in the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
Armed police move through the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Armed police move through the streets of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
President Donald Trump and Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow hug after Sendrow prays at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow hug after Sendrow prays at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Members of the audience cheer as President Donald Trump invites Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow and Pastor Thom O'Leary onstage to pray together following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue while speaking at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Members of the audience cheer as President Donald Trump invites Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow and Pastor Thom O'Leary onstage to pray together following a shooting in a Pittsburg synagogue while speaking at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
From left, Kate Rothstein looks on as Tammy Hepps hugs Simone Rothstein, 16, on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were shot at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Oct, 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill. Simone, of Squirrel Hill, is the daughter of Kate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
From left, Kate Rothstein looks on as Tammy Hepps hugs Simone Rothstein, 16, on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were shot at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Oct, 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill. Simone, of Squirrel Hill, is the daughter of Kate. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue, rear center, in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, wounding three police officers and causing "multiple casualties" according to Police. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue, rear center, in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, wounding three police officers and causing "multiple casualties" according to Police. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
First responders stand outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First responders stand outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including police officers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Alexandra Wimley, AP
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik, AP
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Pam Panchak, AP
    Trump acknowledged the weight these moments carry, telling reporters that experiencing such events as president, “it’s a level of terribleness and horror that you can’t even believe. It’s hard to believe.”

    The White House said Trump was getting regular briefings on the attack. He spoke with the governor of Pennsylvania and the mayor of Pittsburgh. He also spoke with his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who are Jewish.

    Trump sought to energize turnout for Bost, who is fighting to hold on to a seat that was once a Democratic stronghold, but turned out for Trump in 2016. To bolster his argument for sticking with the rally, Trump argued that the New York Stock Exchange was opened the day after 9/11, though in fact it was re-opened on September 17.

    Speaking to a massive, cheering crowd at an airport hangar in southern Illinois, Trump said “the hearts of all Americans are filled with grief, following the monstrous killing.” He told reporters before the rally that he would travel to Pittsburgh, though he did not offer details. He also sought to distance himself from the man arrested in the shooting, calling him “sick” and saying “he was no supporter of mine.”

    Although his tone was softer, he still targeted Pelosi and Democrats and the crowd gleefully shouted “lock her up,” in reference to Hillary Clinton, one of the targets of the bomb plot. And he continued to emphasize his hardline immigration rhetoric. “Republicans want strong borders, no crime, and no caravans,” Trump said.

    Trump’s speech to a convention of the Future Farmers of America had all the hallmarks of a Trump rally, as the president riffed on trade, jobs and some of his political enemies. At one point he also joked about his hair. He said it was ruffled by the rain as he left Washington, adding “I said, ‘maybe I should cancel this arrangement because I have a bad hair day.”

    Trump offered an unsparing denunciation of anti-Semitism, which he said was the motive behind the attack, in contrast to remarks after clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville last year. Then, he only inflamed tensions by blaming both sides for the violence.

    Speaking to young farmers in Indianapolis, Trump called on the country to come together, before inviting a pastor and rabbi on stage to pray.

    Earlier in the day, Trump speculated that the death toll in Pittsburgh would have been curbed if an armed guard had been in the building. With both the number of deaths and details of the synagogue’s security still to be disclosed, Trump said gun control “has little to do with it” but “if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better.”

    But the attack did not persuade him that tighter gun controls are needed.

    “This is a case where, if they had an armed guard inside, they might have been able to stop him immediately,” Trump said. “Maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly. So it’s a very, very - a very difficult situation.”

    In previous mass shootings, Trump has at times said he would consider tightening gun laws but in the main has called for more armed guards in places such as schools.

    “The world is a violent world,” he said before his speech. “And you think when you’re over it, it just sort of goes away, but then it comes back in the form of a madman, a wacko. … They had a maniac walk in and they didn’t have any protection and that is just so sad to see, so sad to see.”

    Trump said lawmakers “should very much bring the death penalty into vogue” and people who kill in places such as synagogues and churches “really should suffer the ultimate price.”

