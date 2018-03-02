AmeriCorps worker Conor Terry lugs sandbags to a storage area at the town's DPW facility as preparations are underway for the approaching storm, Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Provincetown, Mass. (Steve Heaslip/The Cape Cod Times via AP) (Photo: Steve Heaslip / AP)

PHILADELPHIA – The powerful coastal storm moving along the East Coast is bringing high winds to Pennsylvania, where some rain is already switching to snow in some areas.

The winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. Some flights have already been canceled at Philadelphia’s airport.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Property owners are being urged to secure items like trash cans and patio furniture.

The change from rain to wet snow during the evening rush could cause travel issues from Harrisburg to Allentown and Philadelphia, and officials urge drivers to be cautious.

The heaviest snow could fall in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

The storm is affecting the entire eastern seaboard, from New England all the way down to northern Georgia.

