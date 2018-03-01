Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Police: Mother of 2 sets home on fire with kids inside
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Police: Mother of 2 sets home on fire with kids inside
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.
Authorities say they were called to the home in Kidder Township Feb. 10 in response to a possible mental health issue. Officers saw smoke coming from the home and grabbed fire extinguishers from their cars to put out the blaze.
An investigation revealed the 42-year-old woman had set other fires in her home over the past few days while her children were inside. Police say the woman tried to keep her daughter inside the home by choking her, but she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house.
The woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, arson and aggravated assault. She has been ordered held without bail.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
- 1 of 144
- 2 of 144
- 3 of 144
- 4 of 144
- 5 of 144
- 6 of 144
- 7 of 144
- 8 of 144
- 9 of 144
- 10 of 144
- 11 of 144
- 12 of 144
- 13 of 144
- 14 of 144
- 15 of 144
- 16 of 144
- 17 of 144
- 18 of 144
- 19 of 144
- 20 of 144
- 21 of 144
- 22 of 144
- 23 of 144
- 24 of 144
- 25 of 144
- 26 of 144
- 27 of 144
- 28 of 144
- 29 of 144
- 30 of 144
- 31 of 144
- 32 of 144
- 33 of 144
- 34 of 144
- 35 of 144
- 36 of 144
- 37 of 144
- 38 of 144
- 39 of 144
- 40 of 144
- 41 of 144
- 42 of 144
- 43 of 144
- 44 of 144
- 45 of 144
- 46 of 144
- 47 of 144
- 48 of 144
- 49 of 144
- 50 of 144
- 51 of 144
- 52 of 144
- 53 of 144
- 54 of 144
- 55 of 144
- 56 of 144
- 57 of 144
- 58 of 144
- 59 of 144
- 60 of 144
- 61 of 144
- 62 of 144
- 63 of 144
- 64 of 144
- 65 of 144
- 66 of 144
- 67 of 144
- 68 of 144
- 69 of 144
- 70 of 144
- 71 of 144
- 72 of 144
- 73 of 144
- 74 of 144
- 75 of 144
- 76 of 144
- 77 of 144
- 78 of 144
- 79 of 144
- 80 of 144
- 81 of 144
- 82 of 144
- 83 of 144
- 84 of 144
- 85 of 144
- 86 of 144
- 87 of 144
- 88 of 144
- 89 of 144
- 90 of 144
- 91 of 144
- 92 of 144
- 93 of 144
- 94 of 144
- 95 of 144
- 96 of 144
- 97 of 144
- 98 of 144
- 99 of 144
- 100 of 144
- 101 of 144
- 102 of 144
- 103 of 144
- 104 of 144
- 105 of 144
- 106 of 144
- 107 of 144
- 108 of 144
- 109 of 144
- 110 of 144
- 111 of 144
- 112 of 144
- 113 of 144
- 114 of 144
- 115 of 144
- 116 of 144
- 117 of 144
- 118 of 144
- 119 of 144
- 120 of 144
- 121 of 144
- 122 of 144
- 123 of 144
- 124 of 144
- 125 of 144
- 126 of 144
- 127 of 144
- 128 of 144
- 129 of 144
- 130 of 144
- 131 of 144
- 132 of 144
- 133 of 144
- 134 of 144
- 135 of 144
- 136 of 144
- 137 of 144
- 138 of 144
- 139 of 144
- 140 of 144
- 141 of 144
- 142 of 144
- 143 of 144
- 144 of 144
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs