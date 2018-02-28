Share This Story!
Gas station shooting in Allentown leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
ALLENTOWN – Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.
Police said officers were called to the 24-hour station on Airport Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, where a 28-year-old man was found dead.
A 36-year-old man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
More than an hour later, police said, a third gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition.
A clerk said police were able to obtain surveillance video of the shooting from the gas station, which is in a shopping center that also includes a grocery store and a nightclub.
