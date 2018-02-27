This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick, accused of fatally assaulting correctional officer Sgt. Mark Baserman on Feb. 15, 2018, at a state prison in Somerset, Pa., where Kendrick is serving a life sentence for a 2014 homicide in Pittsburgh. State officials announced Baserman died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11 days after he confiscated a towel used to conceal the view of Kendrick's bunk and Kendrick allegedly punched him repeatedly and kicked him in the head. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP) (Photo: Uncredited / AP)

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has halted the sale of work boots at all prison commissaries because an inmate is accused of killing a guard by knocking him to the floor and kicking him in the head with a boot.

The prison guards’ union wants a permanent ban on work boots in prisons following the Feb. 15 beating of Sgt. Mark Baserman. He died of his injuries Monday.

The Corrections Department said Tuesday that administrators are now weighing how to deal with prisoners whose jobs require heavy boots. They say inmates may be required to store the footwear at job sites.

This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows correctional officer Sgt. Mark Baserman, who state officials say died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11 days after he was assaulted by an inmate at a state prison in Somerset, Pa. Authorities say Paul Jawon Kendrick, serving a life sentence for a 2014 homicide in Pittsburgh, allegedly punched Baserman repeatedly and kicked him in the head Feb. 15, 2018, after Baserman confiscated a towel used to conceal the view of Kendrick's bunk. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP) (Photo: Uncredited / AP)

The agency says sales were stopped last week after a meeting between administrators and employees at the state prison in Somerset, where the beating occurred.

Pennsylvania for years has allowed inmates to buy work boots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2018/02/27/prison-work-boot-sales-halted-guard-kicked-killed/110892550/