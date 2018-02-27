Share This Story!
Family’s lawsuit claims Steelers’ Davis mocked teenage son
PITTSBURGH – A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis, claiming he posted a video on social media mocking their teenage son.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the 24-year-old uploaded a video to Snapchat of the teen working at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Cranberry Township, located about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh. Davis is heard saying, “This kid like eight years old. No wonder the lines be so long (sic).”
An attorney who represents the family says their son didn’t know about the video until he was bullied at school afterward.
The lawsuit filed Friday includes claims of libel and cyberbullying, and it seeks an unspecified amount in damages.
Davis’ attorney Eugene Lee calls the lawsuit frivolous. He says Davis did not intend to demean the teen.
