Buy Photo Jason Querry, center, says that North York Borough councilman Bill Jackson allegedly said homophobic slurs toward Querry, who ran against Jackson for borough council. Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

North York Borough Council will not investigate one of its members accused of spouting a homophobic slur at a political opponent.

On Wednesday, council President Richard Shank said the board had no plans to open an investigation into council member Bill Jackson's alleged conduct or take further action.

This past month, the borough council discussed opening an investigation into Jackson after former borough council candidate Jason Querry claimed he called him a "f----t" in May in the heat of the campaign.

Jackson has denied the allegation.

"Those statements are false, I did not make any homophobic statements," Jackson told The York Dispatch in November. "I am not prejudiced against any member of the LGBT community."

Bill Jackson at a North York Borough Council meeting. (Photo: Tina Locurto)

In November, dozens of residents turned out to support Querry, and at least one demanded Jackson's resignation. Jackson rebuffed the calls for his resignation.

On Dec. 6, Querry sent a letter demanding Jackson's resignation and threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the council member.

When reached Wednesday, Jackson declined to comment about Querry's letter.

"This conduct has certainly compromised your ability to effectively lead the North York Borough residents, an essential component to being a competent council member," the letter reads.

When asked about the letter, Jackson told the York Dispatch he has "no comment."

