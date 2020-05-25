.

When an apartment fire Sunday morning threatened to destroy the inventory at a bridal store, a local Hanover business stepped in to make sure all shop items were safe.

Units from Hanover Area Fire & Rescue were first dispatched to the blaze at 5:12 a.m. Sunday at 11 Center Square, the location of an apartment building that caught on fire, according to a news release from the fire company.

The three-story apartment building, which housed apartment units on all three floors, also shared space with CoCo's Bridal Boutique on the first floor, which was threatened by water damage due to the blaze.

As firefighters began removing inventory out of the boutique, Miscreation Brewery owner Mark Mathias arrived to open his building, which is also on Center Square, for storage of the items.

"Just another example of the camaraderie between our downtown businesses," said Hanover Area Fire & Rescue in a Facebook post.

The blaze began in a third-floor apartment and was caused by a pinched extension cord on an overloaded circuit, the release states.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom and smoke damage was contained to the third-floor apartment. There is water damage to apartments on the first and second floors, as well as Coco’s Bridal Boutique, the fire company said.

Damage estimates are $30,000.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, and Red Cross is providing assistance for six to eight displaced residents.

