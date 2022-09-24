York City Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 27

York City is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27 in an effort to provide a safe and welcoming environment for families during the Halloween season.

This free event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of York City Hall at 101 S. George St.

Children participating in Trunk or Treat should be accompanied by an adult.

There will be food and prizes and those attending will have a chance to interact with first responders.

Vehicles wishing to register to be a part of the Trunk or Treat event should e-mail Diaz Woodard at Dwoodard@yorkcity.org. Registration is free and prizes will be awarded for the most creative trunk displays.

All vehicles participating must be in place and ready to start by 5:30 p.m. Candy being distributed must be sealed and wrapped. No homemade treats, please. Items like pencils and school supplies can be distributed as well.

Sponsors and donations for the event are welcome.