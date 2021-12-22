York County happenings: Seedling sale; public Starwatch

Staff Report

York County Conservation District

The York County Conservation District is holding its annual seedling sale now through Monday, March 14.

Native seedlings to the area as well as fruit bearing bushes and trees are available.

Orders will be available for pickup at Rocky Ridge County Park, 3699 Deininger Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

For more information or to purchase seedlings visit https://www.yorkccd.org/shop.

Free Public star watch

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free public star watch at their observatory located at John Rudy Park at 400 Mundis Race Rd. in York on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8-10 p.m.

Attendees will be shown a host of objects include: Saturn, Jupiter and Orion Nebula.

Donations will also be accepted during the event.

For more information visit http://www.astroyork.com/

Holiday bus schedule

Rabbit Transit will be making the following changes to the bus and ADA paratransit services for the upcoming holiday week:

Fixed route service will end at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for Christmas Eve and also on Friday, Dec. 31, for New Years Eve.

No services will be provided in observance of Christmas Day on Saturday and also on Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.

For more information visit rabbittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.