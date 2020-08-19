Spring Garden Twp. man biking coast to coast to raise money for Bell Socialization

A Spring Garden Township man is embarking on a journey to ride his bike coast to coast — but it isn't just for admiring pretty sights along the way.

Bill Swartz is raising money for a York County homeless shelter during his 14-week trip from Stone Harbor, New Jersey, to his final destination: Venice Beach, California. The journey is 2,937 miles.

Money generated during his campaign will go to York City-based Bell Socialization Services.

Swartz, 51, said he hopes to raise $10,000 before he reaches California. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday he had raised just over $4,700.

“Some call me zealous. I own that," Swartz said in a news release. "I’m very passionate, but I know where my heart and values are. And those who know me well know where my values and heart are.”

Bell Socialization, located at 160 S. George St., is a nonprofit organization that serves York County community members through dozens of programs offering housing and basic living support, according to bellsocialization.com.

Swartz, who worked at Bell Socialization as a caseworker after graduating from college, said he has a passion for justice and activism.

During his journey, Swartz said he will be sleeping in his tent at campgrounds and state parks and eating freeze-dried food.

This isn't the first time Swartz has raised money for Bell Socialization. In May, Swartz raised $1,000 for the organization on another bicycle benefit ride, according to a news release.

Donations to his latest campaign can be made at GoFundMe.

