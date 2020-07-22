'Her legacy': Lillie Belle Allen memorialized 51 years after her murder

Dark storm clouds rumbled above as a rain poured onto a crowd Tuesday fervently chanting "Lillie Belle Allen."

The group, gathered on North Newberry Street, was celebrating Allen's life. It had been 51 years since the 27-year-old was shot and killed at the train tracks just across from where the umbrella-clad congregation had gathered.

"We honor her legacy. We honor her life — her children, and her grandchildren that she was never able to meet," event organizer Dr. Felicia Dennis announced to a crowd echoing her words. "We want to make sure that her name never dies."

Tuesday evening's march, headed by local grassroots organization Call to Action Worldwide, called on community members to march in solidarity for Allen and her family as they remembered the tragic event that occurred.

Allen, of Aiken, South Carolina, was with family visiting York City when she drove into gang territory controlled by white teenagers, who were given ammunition by police and encouraged by officers and future Mayor Charlie Robertson, to shoot any "n—s" who strayed onto their turf.

Allen's murder, during the York race riots in the summers of 1968 and 1969, is an emotional and sensitive subject for many, including Natalie Saxon, who attended Tuesday's march with her 5-year-old daughter, Milynn.

"My emotional feelings run very deep. It's time for us to come together for this nonsese to stop," Saxon said. "I think it's important for (Milto know that this is something that we must do for us so that she can have a better life.

Marchers held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" while wearing face masks that printed "I can't breathe" on the front, a reference to George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer in May.

More than 50 supporters, with signs and flags at the ready, met at Penn Park at 6 p.m. and marched through York City streets to North Newberry Street.

Drums sounded through the streets as nearby cars honked in support. York City residents peaked out of windows above and stood in front of their doors with hands raised into fists.

"Hate is a consuming fire. It can and will destroy, if you let it take over your heart," said Gladys Mosley, the youngest sister of Allen, who spoke in front of the crowd of marchers. "Lillie Belle's legacy is about love and peace and acknowledgement that we all are human beings made from one creator — and there is no difference in him."

Mosley said after Allen was killed, people took her shoes and celebrated her murder.

"We now celebrate her life, and she continues to live on in our hearts," Mosley said, as members of the crowd affirmed her statements with cheers of encouragement. "Her legacy will never be forgotten."

