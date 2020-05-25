LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

GETTYSBURG – Two people were killed when their car was struck by a truck at an intersection in central Pennsylvania over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

State police in Adams County say the car was heading north when it was hit by the westbound truck in Union Township just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    The county coroner’s office responded and pronounced 68-year-old Carole Dutterer and Carly Dutterer dead at the scene. Police said a male passenger in the car survived.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

