Jill Buhler and her sons join in neighborhood effort to offer messages of inspiration and encouragement while under stay-at-home order during coronavirus panedemic. York Dispatch

For almost seven years, Wendy Hersey's job driving a garbage truck in Manchester Township has been typically consistent: the same houses, the same neighborhoods and the same residents.

Lately, though, her route has changed. Rainbows, brightly colored hearts and teddy bears line the sidewalks and houses of the streets she passes, spreading positive messages and encouragement for Hersey and all who drive by. 

"People can rise above things that are going on, people can rise above all of this and show care and concern for their neighbor," Hersey, of Red Lion, said. "When I'm working and driving around, it lifts my spirits."

The positive messages and imagery aren't just in Manchester Township — they're appearing all over York County and across the United States.

PHOTOS: Messages of inspiration and encouragement in Manchester Township
From left, Jill Buhler, and son Drew Buhler, 6, draw with chalk on their driveway while son Austin Buhler, 4, looks on as the family joins their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on their own chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Drew Buhler, 6, joins his family and their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on a chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
"This too shall pass" is one of the messages found on South Maurice Street in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Drew Buhler, 6, joins his family and their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on a chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
"Thank you workers" is one of the messages of encouragement found on South Maurice Street in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stella Snelbaker, 7, chalks cheerful drawings on her driveway in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jill Buhler, back, outlines her son Drew Buhler, 6, left, with chalk while son Austin Buhler, 4, looks on as the family joins their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on their own chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Austin Buhler, 4, joins his neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before a chalk walk with his family to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Abby Snelbaker holds her 11 week old puppy, Rocco, at her home in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Snelbaker's family decided that with having to stay home, it would be the perfect time to get another dog for their doberman Daisy, 2. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Messages of encouragement and hope on Willow Ridge Drive in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Abby Snelbaker, left, holds 11-month old Rocco, while her 2 year old doberman Daisy tries to play at their home in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Drew Buhler, 6, joins his family and their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on a chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stella Snelbaker, 7, swings on a tree at her home in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From right, Chris Buhler stands with 7-month-old Valerie Buhler, Drew Buhler, 6, Austin Buhler, 4, and their mother Jill Buhler, stop to take in the designs o the driveway of Abby Snelbaker during a chalk walk on Willow Ridge Drive in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. As one of the neighborhood's weekly events, residents are encouraged to draw cheerful designs and inspirational messages that can be seen as families walk through the neighborhood. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The Spread the Love campaign has taken hold for crafty Americans across the country, encouraging many to spread messages of positivity during a time when many are feeling hopeless and afraid, as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the globe.

    With some colorful paper, glue, scissors and chalk, anybody is able to participate by sharing uplifting messages and imagery on sidewalks and on windows in their homes.

    Tammy Camacho, along with her 10-year-old daughter Victoria, decided to get in on the crafting and constructed a sign that spelled "Love." The four letters are displayed in each of the four windows of Camacho's apartment.

    Messages of inspiration and encouragement on South Maurice Street in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. York Dispatch

    "It's just not the same, (the kids) are kind of discouraged right now because they don't know when they're going back to school," Camacho, of Hanover, said. "So I thought it would be neat for my daughter to participate in."

    To pass the time, Camacho and Victoria have made lots of crafts, including decorations for Easter and balloon do-it-yourself projects. 

    Wanting to help spread positivity, Camacho said she decided to craft the cheerful messages displayed outside her home to provide comfort for others during this time of uncertainty.

    "Just be positive. It's tough, but we're going to get through it," Camacho said. "And just know there are people that you don't even know — that care."

    For Hersey, she said the messages help her get through the day. 

    As a mother of five, with a daughter, Ashleigh Downin, in her senior year of high school at York Tech, Hersey said the future for her child's graduation and prom is uncertain. 

    "That can bring you down really easily as a parent," Hersey said. 

    Hersey, who works at PennWaste, said the workload has recently increased and the volume of trash being produced is "astronomically amazing."

    One message in particular that made Hersey smile was "Thank you workers" written in chalk. For Hersey and other workers who have jobs deemed essential by the government, the support for those continuing to work makes all the difference, she said.

    "Continue being kind, continue being caring," Hersey said. "We're made to be this way, we're made to be caring human beings. It makes you feel good to give, as well as receive it."

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

