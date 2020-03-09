Buy Photo The Accomac Inn in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Accomac Inn's front sign has gone missing, and officials of the historic York County landmark are hoping to recover it.

The shuttered restaurant in Hellam Township reported the missing sign to its Facebook page March 2. In addition to a front sign, directional signs were also missing from the property.

"We are asking for your help in finding them, as they are a part of the building’s history," the post reads. "It is our top priority to preserve the Accomac as authentically as possible."

Accomac Inn management said information on the whereabouts of the signs can be sent to its Facebook page. The signs can also be "anonymously" dropped off near the loading dock door to the left of the building, according to the post.

A police report has not been filed, said Hellam Township Chief of Police Doug Pollock.

When contacted for further comment, a representative from the inn said nobody was able to speak about this incident.

"The owner is currently focused on preserving this historic landmark and is not available for comments at this time," a representative told The York Dispatch.

The Accomac Inn has been closed since October 2018.

The landmark changed owners in October, operating under the name Accomac Anchor LLC. It was the second time in a year that the inn changed hands; it was previously under the ownership of Accomac Ferry Dock.

Accomac Ferry Dock bought the property for $1 million in December 2018, a couple of months after the restaurant shut down, but that owner was dealing with health issues and could no longer commit to redeveloping the property, said John Birkeland of Rock Real Estate who handled the land transaction.

Prior to that, when the Accomac Inn closed in late October 2018, the 6330 River Drive property had been on the market for about 10 months.

Buy Photo After only about six months under new ownership, the former Accomac Inn restaurant in Hellam Township is up for sale again Monday, June 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

