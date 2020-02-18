Rocky Habeeb of Bangor, Maine wears a vanity license plate that will go on his new car while attending a gun rights rally, Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Gun rights supporters rallied across the United States to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP)

West Manheim Township supervisors voted to make the municipality a "Second Amendment sanctuary" during a standing-room only meeting Tuesday night.

The 4-1 vote comes a month after supervisors first voted to draft an ordinance that would declare the township's support of rights granted to gun owners under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"This is merely protecting our taxpayers to uphold their constitutional rights," said Jeremy Ault, the chairman of the board, after the vote.

The movement has gained popularity throughout the country in recent months. It has become an especially heated issue in Virginia following that state Legislature's recent approval of a ban on high-capacity magazines and assault-style weapons, reported The Associated Press.

Some gun advocates in Pennsylvania worry similar restrictions could take hold here. Two of the state's top Democratic officials — Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro — have called for new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings.

