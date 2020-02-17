From Left to Right: District Attorney Dave Sunday, Detective Russell Schauer and his son, and Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King. Photo by Abby Gibb. (Photo: Submitted)

A York County detective was awarded for his services to the community, making upwards of 1,000 drug arrests since his start on the York County Drug Task Force.

Russell Schauer III was honored by York County District Attorney David Sunday for his dedication to the task force, on which he served for more than a decade. The award was presented on Thursday, Feb. 13 during the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors meeting.

"He worked tremendously hard over those years to get all kinds of drugs off the street. Everything from heroin, to crack-cocaine and marijuana," Sunday said. "He was also very successful in getting illegal guns off the street, which is really important."

Schauer started working on the York County Drug Task Force in 2007 and finished as a team leader in October 2019.

The detective said though he's proud to have made that many arrests, it wasn't just him alone, but rather with the assistance and cooperation of the entire task force.

"My name could be interchanged with any other officer on that team," Schauer said. "Everybody works hard every day, so I'm humbled that I got it."

Schauer continues to work for Springettsbury Township Police Department's criminal investigation division, which he simultaneously worked on while part of the task force.

"Those were very difficult jobs, very tough jobs," Sunday said. "They'll never tell you that, but I'll tell you that — it's very taxing. We need good officers to do this type of work for the safety and betterment of the community."

