State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans is once again offering assistance for senior York County residents in completing property tax and rent rebate applications.

Hill-Evans, D-York City, will be partnering with several local senior and disability housing and senior centers to accomplish this, according to a news release.

Additionally, residents who received Social Security for age, disability or widow status in 2019 can contact her district office at 717-848-9595 to make an appointment for further help.

On average, Hill-Evans’ office helps complete around 1,100 rebate applications each year, returning more than $500,000 to residents in the 95th Legislative District, the news release states.

