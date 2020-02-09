Buy Photo Randy Engle is shown next to the well that rests on his property at his home in Shrewsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Shrewsbury Township residents are disgruntled over an ordinance that requires them to hand over their privately owned wells to Shrewsbury borough if they sell their property, officials said.

The township and borough, part of a regional comprehensive plan with two other municipalities, made it a priority to enforce wellhead protection regulations.

The 2018 ordinance, which mapped three zones within the borough's wellhead protection overlay district, says any property owners who own a well that doesn't fall within the zones must eventually cap it.

An exception to this ordinance says the owners of the four properties that are outside the zones will not lose their wells until they decide to sell their property — a clause those residents remain unsatisfied with.

"I have a hard time understanding how the township is allowing the borough to take our wells from us," said property owner and resident Randy Engle at a Shrewsbury Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 5. "We paid for the wells. We own the wells. They're private property."

Engle, a Shrewsbury Township resident who has been wrangling with supervisors for nearly three years, said without the asset of a well, the value of his house would go down.

He and three other residents went in front of the board Wednesday, Feb. 6, asking for an amendment to the ordinance excusing the four property owners from giving up their wells.

Shrewsbury Township officials cited protecting public water as the main reason for the ordinance.

"Private wells are typically not monitored and therefore potentially dangerous to the water supply," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Art Rutledge. "It's also been found that there's no indication of private wells constituting economic value to the land."

If property owners decide to cap their wells, the township will provide those services free of cost. After the 20-year grace period, however, residents will be responsible for paying those capping services, township officials said.

"I can hardly believe I'm here begging you guys not take my well from me," said Donald Miller, who has owned a private well since 1951. "In the United States of America we don't do that kind of stuff. I'm begging you to rethink this."

At the current time, supervisors don't intend to amend the wellhead ordinance.

"Right now, I'm doing nothing," said Vice Chairman Jeff Rennoll when asked about what supervisors will do following the meeting. "I've made my decision once, and I stand by my decision."

