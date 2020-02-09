Buy Photo A sign marks the location of the new site of Dover's Heritage Senior Center, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, on Donwood Drive in Dover Township. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The Heritage Senior Center in Dover Township has outgrown its space and wants to expand, with plans to construct a new 16,000-square-foot, two-story building.

The senior center, located at 3700 Davidson Road, serves about 700 members — which officials said prompted the interest in building a new center. The current center is 3,598 square feet.

"We've outgrown our space," said Jay Mummert, the vice president of the center's board of directors. "We needed more room."

Senior center officials are working to finalize a land development plan for submission to the township. After its plan is accepted, a building permit will be filed.

Mummert said they hope to break ground by June.

Buy Photo Dover's Heritage Senior Center, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will move to a new building nearby its current Davisburg Road location in 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The new 16,000-square-foot building will be located on Donwood Drive in Dover Township, and the 3.4 acres of land the new senior center will sit on was donated by Donald Ziegler, Mummert said.

The construction budget is estimated at $2 million, funded through community and organization donations, fundraising by the senior center and grant money, Mummert said.

The second floor of the proposed building will fit exercise classes and provide rentals for event functions such as birthdays and anniversary parties.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/community/2020/02/09/dover-twp-senior-center-plans-expand-into-new-two-story-building/4669988002/