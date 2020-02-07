Buy Photo Karen Mitchell of Manchester and Anita Gonseca of Shiloh, right, participate in a a cardio class led by Allison Galbreath at the Bob Hoffman YMCA in Dover Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The facility is slated for building renovations. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Bob Hoffman YMCA in Dover Township is slated for a significant overhaul, officials said Thursday.

Officials at the Dover YMCA, located at 1705 Palomino Road, filed land development plans with the township for a 6,200 square-foot renovation in late 2019, said Jennifer Hockensmith, the executive director for the Bob Hoffman YMCA.

"We are very excited to be able to expand our branch," Hockensmith said.

Renovations will include a redesigned member services area, updated bathrooms and locker rooms, two additional meeting rooms, two group exercise classrooms, a multi-use room and office and storage space, Hockensmith said.

An illustration of the improvements to the Bob Hoffman YMCA in Dover Township. (Photo: Submitted)

The YMCA's preschool classrooms will also be updated, along with the addition of a 2,050 square foot cardio and weight room and increased parking to accommodate about 40 more spots.

The $1 million in renovations will be funded through the organization's capital campaign fundraiser, which launched in 2018.

Before a building permit can be filed, the organization's land development plans must be approved first. It's unclear when construction will begin.

Hockensmith said she's most excited for the expansion of the YMCA's wellness center, which will feature natural lighting and an open floor plan.

"The addition of the group exercise classrooms will allow us to free up gym space and increase youth programs as well as provide more open recreation time," she added.

Buy Photo The Bob Hoffman YMCA in Dover Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, is slated for building renovations. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

