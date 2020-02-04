A 280-year-old farmhouse on the grounds of York County Prison made it on a list of endangered historic properties in Pennsylvania.

The Strickler Farmhouse, 1205 Williams Road in Springettsbury Township, needs $500,000 in repairs. It could face demolition if officials cannot figure out a way to renovate or rehabilitate it, county officials have said.

Buy Photo Strickler Farm House Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“Its proximity to the prison has presented a challenge, but we hope that listing on Pennsylvania at Risk will create new awareness and prevent demolition," said Julia Chain, the associate director of Preservation Pennsylvania.

Preservation Pennsylvania publishes Pennsylvania At Risk annually to bring attention to the plight of Pennsylvania’s historic resources. Five additional properties in Allegheny, Lehigh, Northampton and Philadelphia counties also made the list, according to a news release.

The Strickler Farmhouse was built in 1740 by Pennsylvania German settlers and stands as one of the few surviving homes of its time.

In 2016, the York County Board of Commissioners considered renovating the building and moving the York County Coroner's Office there, but they decided it would be too expensive.

Buy Photo The historic Strickler Farmhouse in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be photographed and thoroughly documented, the first step in a process that could end with the home's demolition. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The house doesn't generate any annual costs to the county. But if the building continues to deteriorate, it could eventually collapse into itself, said county spokesman Mark Walters.

The property sits in a flood plain, there's mold and water damage in the basement and the farmhouse needs a new roof, as previously reported by the Dispatch.

Last October, the Board of Commissioners approved a $14,632 contract with A.D. Marble and Co. Inc. to make an official record of the property and its history.

If the building were demolished, York County would install a panel on the property with photos and historic information about the house, said Scott Cassel, facilities director for York County.

Buy Photo The family cemetery is visible from a second floor window of the Strickler House, built in 1740 and now part of the York County Prison property. Friday, June 24, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

While plans for the record-keeping process are anticipated to be finished this summer, there are no plans for the county to refurbish the farmhouse, Walters said on Tuesday.

There is still an opportunity for a preservation group to take ownership of the building through an easement, he added.

Preservation Pennsylvania aims to to just that, according to a news release.

“(We) will work to find potential new tenants or owners for this historic property,” Chain said.

