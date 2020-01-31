Buy Photo Taco Bell on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A new Taco Bell under construction in Springettsbury should be ready and open by April, the developer told the York Dispatch on Wednesday.

It will replace the one that once stood at the same East Market Street location, said Joe DePascale, the development manager for Summerwood Corp.

Plans for the new Taco Bell near the intersection of East Market Street and Memory Lane were filed back in May 2019 according to meeting minutes.

In addition to the new Taco Bell, the developer has plans to construct a two-unit retail strip in place of the former Gyro X-Press, which was located at 55 Memory Lane.

A T-Mobile and a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop will fill the two retail spots, but there is no timeline for when they will be open, DePascale said.

"The retail building has not started yet," he added. "We are waiting on building permits."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

