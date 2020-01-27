Buy Photo New members of the Groundhog lodge wore hats and bibs during the Saturday festivities. Bil Bowden photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York countians will find out if they'll see spring around the corner or six more weeks of winter when annual Groundhog Day predictions take place Sunday.

York County's Poor Richard will reveal weather predictions Feb. 2 at the York Elks Lodge No. 213, located at 223 N. George St.

Festivities will begin at 7:15 a.m. as new members of the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge gather to recite a pledge before being inducted into the organization. The weather prognostication will shortly follow after.

Poor Richard has "rarely" been wrong about a weather prediction, according to a York Elks Lodge Facebook post.

Buy Photo York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge's mascot, Poor Richard, proclaims, "Early spring is the thing," during the 90th annual Groundhog Day event at York Elk Lodge 213 in York City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

In Dover Township, predictions from Dover Doug will begin promptly at 7 a.m. at Lehr Park Pavilion, located at 3700 Davidsburg Road.

Attendees will receive a free ticket to a a pancake breakfast hosted at the community building in the park.

Residents who don't attend Dover Doug's prediction can purchase a ticket to the breakfast: $5 for adults; $3 for seniors and children ages 3 and older; children younger than 2 eat free.

Tickets can be purchased either at the door or online at Dover Township Recreation's website.

