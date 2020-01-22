Buy Photo Rutter's opened their new store in Hellam, Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The new store, located behind the original store at 700 West Market Street, is 7,900 square feet and features more fuel pumps, a quick service restaurant, beer and wine and seating for up to 30 patrons inside the store. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Locally-owner Rutter’s Dairy was awarded a grant Wednesday to help fund new equipment at its processing facility in Manchester Township.

Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-Hellam, announced Tuesday that the Commonwealth Financing Authority provided a grant amounting to $470,076.

“Pennsylvania’s dairy industry has been struggling for some time, and I’m very happy to see the CFA’s continued commitment to supporting our local dairy farmers,” Gillespie said.

The grant will go toward machinery including a new N-8 paper filling machine used to form, fill and seal 8-ounce milk cartons, at a rate of 300 cartons per minute, according to a news release.

This will increase Rutter's carton capacity by 50%, around 12,000 gallons of milk per week.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy, and the dairy industry is a crucial part of it,” Gillespie said.

