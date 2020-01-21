Buy Photo Demolition is underway to properties on the southeast corner of Route 30 and North George Street, January 17, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Demolition work has begun at the intersection of Route 30 and North George Street with plans for a new Taco Bell to go in the space.

Stu Olewiler, Manchester Township's zoning & planning officer, said Tuesday that demolition permits were submitted by developer George Street Investors LLC.

In addition to a Taco Bell, a small retail building is also planned for construction, but building permits for either project have yet to be filed, Olewiler said.

While plans for Taco Bell are underway, questions regarding the status of the Taco Bell located at 1800 N. Susquehanna Trail — just down the road from the other location — are still unknown.

"We were not informed of the status of the existing Taco Bell," Olewiler said.

Back in March 2017, George Street Investors LLC first submitted plans for the project.

In its proposal, it requested the addition of a drive-thru and for the several properties in the construction zone to be combined into a single lot, according to a public notice published on Manchester Township's website.

