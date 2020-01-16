Illustration

Firefighters responded to reports of a high risk structure fire about 10 a.m. Thursday in Spring Grove Borough, according to York County 911.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Main Street on Jan. 16.

Emergency responders are still on scene and there are no injuries reported, 911 said.

