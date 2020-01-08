Buy Photo Stephanie Hall of Mount Wolf, is the South Central Pennsylvania liaison for collecting handcrafted Joey pouches, micro pouches for gliders and Joey possums, bat wraps, rescue nests, etc. for injured and orphaned animals in Australia, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County residents are banding together with knitting needles, yarn and fabric to create hand-made crafts for animals affected by the Australian wildfires.

Products like joey pouches, koala mittens, bird nests and bat wraps are being made and collected all over the Northeast and shipped out by the hundreds to Australian nonprofits.

"I wanted to help out in someway, because I kept seeing all the Facebook posts about all of the injured wildlife animals," said Stephanie Hall, the South Central Pennsylvania liaison for the group American Rescue Crafters Connect.

The Australian Wildfires, which have raged since September, have killed an estimated one billion animals, World Wildlife Fund officials said.

Hall, of Mount Wolf, has quickly became a "hub" in York County and began communicating with other local residents to gather supplies and items, and receiving hundreds of messages from interested volunteers.

"It has been crazy," Hall said. "I literally spent the whole day on my phone (Tuesday), all day and all night."

Though Hall crocheted a few items for the cause, she primarily coordinates with residents in the South Central Pennsylvania area and receives items needed in Australia.

From there, Hall ships the items to the American Rescue Crafters Connect location in Lewisburg. From there, the items are shipped to Australia.

Through contacts with several airlines and military personnel willing to help, the items are being shipped to Australia at little or no cost, Hall said.

Right now, the items most needed for animals are joey pouches and hanging pouches. All items must be made with 100% cotton or wool, and can contain zero trace of synthetic fabrics, such as nylon or polyester.

Hall said these pouches are used by volunteers in Australia who act as "surrogate mothers" for baby animals who lost their own mother in the wildfires.

"It gives them that feeling of security and comfort," she added.

Interested residents who don't know how to knit or crochet are still able to help by donating supplies including yarn or needles, to other crafters, Hall said.

Hall said the best way to reach her is either on Facebook or via email, hallstephanie381@gmail.com.

"I'll keep doing it as long as there's a need for it," Hall said. "It's just for the animals, to see what we can do to help them."

