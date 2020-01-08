.

Crews responded to a residential structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Washington Township, according to York County 911.

The blaze started around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Wellsville Road, near Kralltown Road, and firefighters were still at the scene as of 3:30 p.m., 911 said.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers said. More than 20 pieces of firefighting equipment were at the scene.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

