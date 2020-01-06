Exelon logo (Photo: submitted)

Exelon Generation will be conducting an emergency test this week for Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility.

The test will happen at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, and last for two minutes.

During the test, a brief tone will sound, followed by the words “this is a test," according to a news release.

The system, six sets of loudspeakers atop poles, is in place to warn residents about a potential emergency at Muddy Run.

The loudspeakers are in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County, the release states.

