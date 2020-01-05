Brown's Orchards adding wedding venue to Loganville site
Brown's Orchards is looking to expand its realm of expertise from catering and fruit cultivation to a world of big bouquets, coordinated table settings and extravagant centerpieces.
The decades-old farm plans to open a wedding venue later this year and has already started accepting reservations.
"It's been a dream for a long time," said Mary Brown, the owner of Brown's Orchards. "It's going to be a really cute, special space."
The tented outdoor venue will sit just beyond the marketplace, overlooking a vast field of orchard trees. The space will fit roughly 100 to 125 guests at maximum capacity, and it will be open from May to October, Brown said.
Though original plans to open a wedding venue started in 2018, Brown said the getting approval from Loganville borough was a "lengthy process."
Most recently, Brown said an application to approve running plumbing in the space to allow for bathrooms was accepted by the borough last week.
In addition to including bathrooms on the site, Brown said a cement floor will be installed to withstand any type of weather.
"We recognize (the venue) is a seasonal thing because of weather," Brown said.
Despite the outdoor venue, tent-side curtains are fitted along the perimeter of the space to block out any inclement weather, Brown said.
In addition to the venue, a historic house that belonged to Earl and Margaret Brown, who opened the farm market in 1948, will be renovated and converted into a space an engaged couple can use to get ready for their ceremony, Brown said.
With reservations currently open and booked into 2021, Brown said she expects the space to be open by May.
More information regarding reserving the wedding venue can be found at www.brownsorchards.com.
"It's something we've been tossing around, and this just seems to be it," Brown said. "It'll be really special."
