Buy Photo Brown's Orchards & Farm Market cake decorator Jen Rutters uses a piping bag to decorate a Valentine basket weave cake in the market's bakery Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Construction is underway an event venue at the farm market. A spokesperson said event organizers have the option of using the market's bakery and catering services during events. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Brown's Orchards is looking to expand its realm of expertise from catering and fruit cultivation to a world of big bouquets, coordinated table settings and extravagant centerpieces.

The decades-old farm plans to open a wedding venue later this year and has already started accepting reservations.

"It's been a dream for a long time," said Mary Brown, the owner of Brown's Orchards. "It's going to be a really cute, special space."

The tented outdoor venue will sit just beyond the marketplace, overlooking a vast field of orchard trees. The space will fit roughly 100 to 125 guests at maximum capacity, and it will be open from May to October, Brown said.

Buy Photo Construction is underway Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, for an event venue at Brown's Orchards & Farm Market. A spokesperson said event organizers have the option of using the market's services during events. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Though original plans to open a wedding venue started in 2018, Brown said the getting approval from Loganville borough was a "lengthy process."

Most recently, Brown said an application to approve running plumbing in the space to allow for bathrooms was accepted by the borough last week.

In addition to including bathrooms on the site, Brown said a cement floor will be installed to withstand any type of weather.

"We recognize (the venue) is a seasonal thing because of weather," Brown said.

Despite the outdoor venue, tent-side curtains are fitted along the perimeter of the space to block out any inclement weather, Brown said.

Buy Photo Brown's Orchards & Farm Market cake decorator Jen Rutters uses a piping bag to decorate a Valentine basket weave cake in the market's bakery Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Construction is underway an event venue at the farm market. A spokesperson said event organizers have the option of using the market's bakery and catering services during events. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

In addition to the venue, a historic house that belonged to Earl and Margaret Brown, who opened the farm market in 1948, will be renovated and converted into a space an engaged couple can use to get ready for their ceremony, Brown said.

With reservations currently open and booked into 2021, Brown said she expects the space to be open by May.

More information regarding reserving the wedding venue can be found at www.brownsorchards.com.

"It's something we've been tossing around, and this just seems to be it," Brown said. "It'll be really special."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/community/2020/01/05/browns-orchards-adding-wedding-venue-loganville-site/2820407001/