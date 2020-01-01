Buy Photo Marie Brown of Baltimore and her son Luke, 6, make their way to a lift at Roundtop Mountain Resort Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Marie was teaching her son to ski. The resort has 14 trails open and eight lifts operational in spite of warm winter weather.ÊBill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Despite unusually high temperatures, York County's winter recreation resorts are continuing to stay fully operational.

With upgraded snow-making technology, workers at Roundtop Mountain Resort, 925 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, have been able to produce a larger quantity of snow during periods of warmth or rain, a spokeswoman said.

"Being a ski resort, we definitely don't want warm weather," said Haley Mowery of Roundtop. "We are really thankful for our new snow system. It's saved us a lot."

Temperatures for December were consistently in the 40s. On Friday, Jan. 3, they're expected to reach a high of 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

With 14 trails open and eight lifts operational, Mowery said Roundtop staff expected this type of weather and have planned to combat it accordingly.

Increased snow gun coverage has allowed for more snow in different areas of the mountain. Additionally, several of Roundtop's ponds have been drained to provide for more man-made snow.

"It works out when we have our rainy days too," Mowery said.

Roundtop Mountain Resort's skiing and snowboarding is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Snow tubing hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Tubing: AvalancheXpress, 2700 Mount Rose Ave., Springettsbury and York townships, opened last week with several lanes of snow tubing open.

Despite warm weather, operations manager Shane Stell said they have enough snow to continue operations for their winter activities such as snow tubing and ice skating.

While only a few lanes of snow tubing are currently open, ice skating is in full swing.

"We're trying to survive on what we have," Stell said.

AvalancheXpress is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

