A man was found dead in his vehicle after a crash overnight Monday in York Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A deputy coroner dispatched to the area of Leader Heights and Powder Mill roads at 3:28 a.m. Monday Dec. 30, reported the man had no apparent trauma and the vehicle had minimal damage, the coroner's office stated in a news release.

"Death has been ruled to be due to a medical event that transpired while he was operating the vehicle," according to the release.

