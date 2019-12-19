Buy Photo The Springettsbury Township Offices building in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Springettsbury Township received a $130,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to rehabilitate Augustus Schaefer Park.

The grant will go to improving playground equipment, a paved walking trail, resurfacing of the basketball court and updating the park to be fully ADA-compliant, according to a press release.

"This grant is key to the Township’s and resident’s efforts to upgrade this historic park with a minimal impact to the Township budget,” said Township Supervisor Charles Wurster. “The caring residents of this neighborhood worked hard to make their wishes for improvements known. I look forward to completion of the renovations in 2020.”

