Three York County municipalities received grants from PennDOT that will be used to fund several traffic safety projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

PennDOT will distribute more than $13.1 million from the Automated Red Light Enforcement program to 34 Pennsylvania municipalities, including Glen Rock Borough, Springettsbury Township and York City, according to a press release.

Glen Rock received $204,592 to upgrade a traffic signal at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Manchester Street, install new ADA-compliant ramps and add pedestrian signage.

Springettsbury was awarded a $276,608 grant, which will go to "modernize" the traffic signal at the intersection of Memory Lane and Industrial Highway.

Lastly, York City received $327,446 in grant money to improve pedestrian, bicycle and mobility safety. Funds will go to audible pedestrian signals, high-visibility pavement markings, ADA-compliant curb ramps and pedestrian and bike signage.

“This program helps communities across the state make investments in traffic flow and safety,” Wolf said. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multi-modal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”

