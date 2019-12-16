Hollywood Casino in Springettsbury could get license this week
The public is invited to comment Wednesday on the proposed licensing of a mini-casino at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township.
The state Gaming Control Board will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Strawberry Square Complex, 320 Market St., in Harrisburg.
According to the meeting agenda, the mini-casino could receive its category 4 license if voted on by the board.
The proposed mini-casino in Springettsbury Township would be among the first tests of Pennsylvania's 2017 gambling expansion that allows up to 10 permits for Category 4 or "satellite casinos."
Penn National selected the Galleria as the site of the first mini-casino in September 2018. The company bid the highest, $50 million, to place a casino in York County.
Although Springettsbury Township originally did not want to be considered for a mini-casino site, it later accepted the offer.
Following the township's decision to allow for the construction of a casino, residents packed a July 2018 meeting to air concerns.
The $120 million project would overhaul the former Sears space in the York Galleria, officials have said.
