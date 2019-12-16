Buy Photo The future site of Hollywood Casino York at York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The public is invited to comment Wednesday on the proposed licensing of a mini-casino at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township.

The state Gaming Control Board will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Strawberry Square Complex, 320 Market St., in Harrisburg.

According to the meeting agenda, the mini-casino could receive its category 4 license if voted on by the board.

The proposed mini-casino in Springettsbury Township would be among the first tests of Pennsylvania's 2017 gambling expansion that allows up to 10 permits for Category 4 or "satellite casinos."

Penn National selected the Galleria as the site of the first mini-casino in September 2018. The company bid the highest, $50 million, to place a casino in York County.

Although Springettsbury Township originally did not want to be considered for a mini-casino site, it later accepted the offer.

Following the township's decision to allow for the construction of a casino, residents packed a July 2018 meeting to air concerns.

The $120 million project would overhaul the former Sears space in the York Galleria, officials have said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/community/2019/12/16/hollywood-casino-springettsbury-could-get-license-week/2663228001/