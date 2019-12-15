Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in York City.

York City Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:33 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the 600 block of Smith Street.

Two adults and one juvenile were injured when a residence was struck by gunfire, police said.

"There are no arrests at this time and information is limited," a news release stated. "It is unknown if the victims were targeted."

The condition of the three victims was unclear.

Further information regarding the shooting will be made public at 11 a.m. Dec. 16.

Police encourage anybody with information regarding the incident to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234‬.

This article will be updated as more information is available.

