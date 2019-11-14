Man dies while working on front-end loader in Paradise Township
A man died overnight after being trapped by equipment he was working on in Paradise Township.
The man, whose name has not been released yet, was working on a front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the machine dislodged, pinning him against the equipment, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.
The coroner was called about 1:15 a.m. to the 5000 block of Admire Road.
The man died at 2:06 a.m., the news release stated.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
