A man died overnight after being trapped by equipment he was working on in Paradise Township.

The man, whose name has not been released yet, was working on a front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the machine dislodged, pinning him against the equipment, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner was called about 1:15 a.m. to the 5000 block of Admire Road.

The man died at 2:06 a.m., the news release stated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

