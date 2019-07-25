In this Nov. 30, 2017 photo, Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, speaks to me media in Philadelphia. The president of a Pennsylvania school board whose district had warned parents behind on school lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care has rejected Carmichael's offer to cover the cost, but the head of the district's nonprofit foundation says it will accept the donation so that they can settle the debt. ( AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

A Pennsylvania school board is apologizing for the tone of a letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills that warned their children could end up in foster care.

The Wyoming Valley West School Board on Wednesday posted the apology on its website, saying the district didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.

The board also says the district is accepting a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.

It says the money will be funneled through the district’s nonprofit foundation.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.

