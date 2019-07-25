Share This Story!
School board apologizes for lunch debt warning letter
A Pennsylvania school board is apologizing for the tone of a letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills that warned their children could end up in foster care.
The Associated Press
Published 8:09 a.m. ET July 25, 2019 | Updated 8:45 a.m. ET July 25, 2019
The Wyoming Valley West School Board on Wednesday posted the apology on its website, saying the district didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.
The board also says the district is accepting a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.
It says the money will be funneled through the district’s nonprofit foundation.
Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.
